HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/19/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/18/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 535 ($7.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/14/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 473 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/7/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/21/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/15/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.26).
- 12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 484 ($6.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on the stock.
LON HSBA traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 539.10 ($7.27). The company had a trading volume of 33,528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,661,488. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.01.
In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).
