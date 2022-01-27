HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 535 ($7.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/14/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 473 ($6.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/7/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 390 ($5.26).

12/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 484 ($6.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

LON HSBA traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 539.10 ($7.27). The company had a trading volume of 33,528,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,661,488. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.01.

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.