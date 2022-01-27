Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 149,761 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $276,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.54. 21,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.08. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.