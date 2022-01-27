Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.71 Million

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $683.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.34 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

HLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,437,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 733,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. 448,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,366. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

