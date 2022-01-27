Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

HRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after acquiring an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

