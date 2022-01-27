Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 12404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

