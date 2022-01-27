Hoo Token (HOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.45 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $90.75 million and $9.45 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoo Token has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.23 or 0.06632297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.77 or 0.99740378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

