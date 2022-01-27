HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

