Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-$1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 770,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,006. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

