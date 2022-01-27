Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

HESM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,810. The firm has a market cap of $973.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.517 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

