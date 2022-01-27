Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.