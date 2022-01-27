Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,444 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,420 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

