Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

