Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $356,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $57.89 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

