Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

