Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

