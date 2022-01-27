Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00289948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

