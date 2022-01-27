Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

