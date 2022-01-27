Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ HTBX opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.