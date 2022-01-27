Heartland BancCorp’s (HLAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $85.05 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

