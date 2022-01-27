Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.47 million to $63.76 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.87. 9,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,613. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.71. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,752 shares of company stock worth $4,744,361 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

