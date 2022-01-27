Head to Head Contrast: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) vs. Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zosano Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.14, suggesting a potential upside of 419.74%. Zosano Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Zosano Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics $10.80 million 23.38 -$53.19 million ($1.16) -4.34 Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 234.00 -$33.37 million ($0.29) -1.50

Zosano Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProQR Therapeutics and Zosano Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics -3,747.12% -65.00% -41.70% Zosano Pharma -3,367.90% -75.96% -51.51%

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

