HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $690.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

