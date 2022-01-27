HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.40-19.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0-62.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.63 billion.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

