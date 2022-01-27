Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 204.0% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

