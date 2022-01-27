Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

