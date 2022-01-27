Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HVRRF opened at $182.75 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $162.74 and a one year high of $203.15.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

