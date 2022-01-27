Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
HVRRF opened at $182.75 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $162.74 and a one year high of $203.15.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.