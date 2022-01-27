Handy (HANDY) Hits One Day Volume of $95,058.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $95,058.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

