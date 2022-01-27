Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GCG. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:GCG opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$43.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$997.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

