GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GTY Technology has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $275.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.16.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

