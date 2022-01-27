Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.27 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

