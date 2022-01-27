Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $381,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

