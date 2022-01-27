Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.55.

Tesla stock opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,044.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

