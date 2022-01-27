Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,491,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.