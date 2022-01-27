Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $54.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 720,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,594. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

