Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 29335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

A number of research firms have commented on GPR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.0991453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

