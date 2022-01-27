Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 3.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.65 ($20.06) and last traded at €17.80 ($20.23). 11,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.45 ($20.97).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €18.59 and a 200 day moving average of €21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 million and a PE ratio of 35.93.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

