Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Cap of $40,661.82

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Graft has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $40,661.82 and $34,980.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00398780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

