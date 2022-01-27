Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.