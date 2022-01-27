GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoPro alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.47 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.