GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.43

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 8972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock worth $51,963,321. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

