Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,650 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $68,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

