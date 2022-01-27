Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Cohu worth $67,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cohu by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Cohu stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

