Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Century Communities worth $64,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.