Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Markel worth $63,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,248.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

