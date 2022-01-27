Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.52. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 124,950 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,250,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,033,000 after acquiring an additional 330,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,883,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 840,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

