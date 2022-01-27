Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.52. Gold Fields shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 124,950 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
