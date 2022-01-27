Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GOL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,775. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

