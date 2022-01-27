GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Shares Down 5.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.83. Approximately 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

About GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

