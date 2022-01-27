GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.95

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.95 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 73168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Bank of America began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,767,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.