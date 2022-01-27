Gifto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

