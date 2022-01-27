GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,800,000 after buying an additional 497,729 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

