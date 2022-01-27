GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Shares of EMN opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.